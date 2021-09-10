Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock Position Reduced by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Jabil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Jabil by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Jabil by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Jabil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. increased their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $63.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average is $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,578,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $1,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,121,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,940. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

