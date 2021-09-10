Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $409,000 Stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 141,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 283,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 34,781 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 237,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 9,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RVT opened at $18.89 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. This is an increase from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

In related news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $30,288.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

