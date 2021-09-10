Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $481,000 Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 104.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 311.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.71 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.88.

