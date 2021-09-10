Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,675,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 222,012 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 588.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,513,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,529 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,528,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,915,000 after buying an additional 601,000 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 84,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 24,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,656,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 4,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $10.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.48.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. The business had revenue of $232.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

AM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jonestrading cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

