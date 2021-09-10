Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 4,312 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $63.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.88. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $59.01 and a twelve month high of $63.98.

