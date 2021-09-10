James E. Hanson II Buys 1,250 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Stock

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director James E. Hanson II acquired 1,250 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.69 per share, with a total value of $20,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
LBAI opened at $16.79 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.02.
Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,368,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,137,000 after buying an additional 381,741 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,609,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,126,000 after buying an additional 277,139 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,853,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,515,000 after buying an additional 174,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LBAI shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.
Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.
