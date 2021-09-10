James E. Hanson II Buys 1,250 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Stock

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director James E. Hanson II acquired 1,250 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.69 per share, with a total value of $20,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

LBAI opened at $16.79 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,368,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,137,000 after buying an additional 381,741 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,609,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,126,000 after buying an additional 277,139 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,853,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,515,000 after buying an additional 174,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LBAI shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

