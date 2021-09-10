Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) traded down 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.71 and last traded at $27.41. 1,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 146,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.58.

JANX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Janux Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.69.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.48). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,340,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $15,168,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,743,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,239,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,651,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

