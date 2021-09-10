Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Makes New $339,000 Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,090,782.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $103.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.40 and its 200 day moving average is $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $105.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MS. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

