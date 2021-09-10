Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Reduces Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 413,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 74,034 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,908,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,302,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 266.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 625,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 454,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $8.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.40 and a beta of 3.20. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0139 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently -3.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.31.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

