Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 49,441 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 49,441 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after buying an additional 152,046 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,978,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,980,000 after purchasing an additional 510,718 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

NYSE CNQ opened at $33.61 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.83.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.3748 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently -362.79%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.