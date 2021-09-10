Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,059 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,525 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after buying an additional 27,317 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 544.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 55,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after buying an additional 47,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,257,000 after buying an additional 42,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.31.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,389 shares of company stock worth $2,532,292 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.34. 1,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,780. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $130.55 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.11.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

