JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCDXF. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

JCDXF stock opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.62. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

