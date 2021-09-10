JD.com (JD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) recently:

9/7/2021 – JD.com had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – JD.com had its price target lowered by analysts at CLSA from $110.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – JD.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – JD.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $112.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – JD.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – JD.com was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

JD stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.15 and a 200-day moving average of $77.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. JD.com’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

