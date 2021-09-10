Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RHHVF. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Roche alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHVF opened at $376.51 on Tuesday. Roche has a 12 month low of $308.57 and a 12 month high of $411.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $389.63 and a 200-day moving average of $358.46.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.