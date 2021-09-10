Jennifer I. Ansberry Sells 6,860 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $134.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.93. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $143.30.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LECO shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 419.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 32.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

