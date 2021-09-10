Jeri J. Harman Buys 5,000 Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Jeri J. Harman purchased 5,000 shares of NN stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $25,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NNBR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $222.06 million, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. NN, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $9.62.

Get NN alerts:

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $123.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.80 million. NN had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 32.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in NN in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in NN in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NN in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NN in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NN in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NNBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on NN from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.