John P. Jordan Sells 2,600 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CFO John P. Jordan sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $38,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $14.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $898.08 million, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $15.15.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLAB. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.
Photronics Company Profile
Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
