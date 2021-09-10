John P. Jordan Sells 2,600 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CFO John P. Jordan sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $38,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $14.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $898.08 million, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $15.15.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Photronics by 84.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 652,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 297,757 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Photronics by 110.3% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 182,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 95,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Photronics by 91.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 193,669 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the second quarter worth $4,117,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in Photronics by 37.1% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 99,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLAB. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

