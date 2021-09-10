Joyce Co. Ltd (JYC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 12th. This is an increase from Joyce’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.66.
Joyce Company Profile
