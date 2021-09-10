JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

HGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humanigen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Get Humanigen alerts:

NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -2.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. Humanigen has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $29.20.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. On average, analysts predict that Humanigen will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Humanigen news, insider Dale Chappell sold 5,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $95,151.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,680,942.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,096,407 shares of company stock valued at $37,927,382. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Humanigen by 22.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.