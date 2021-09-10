JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Grainger (LON:GRI) Price Target to GBX 370

Grainger (LON:GRI) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GRI. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grainger currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 328.33 ($4.29).

Grainger stock opened at GBX 332.60 ($4.35) on Thursday. Grainger has a 1 year low of GBX 257.10 ($3.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 340 ($4.44). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 308.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 290.91. The company has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 9.16.

In related news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 88 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 334 ($4.36) per share, with a total value of £293.92 ($384.01). Insiders acquired 278 shares of company stock worth $88,364 over the last three months.

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

