JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Prudential (NYSE:PUK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded Prudential from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NYSE PUK opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32. Prudential has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.1074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 394.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

