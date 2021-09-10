JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lonza Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of LZAGY stock opened at $83.90 on Wednesday. Lonza Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of 64.54 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.47.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

