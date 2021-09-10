JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Acquires Shares of 15,000 AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

AER stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.03. 10,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.47.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

