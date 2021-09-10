JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Buys New Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 76,263 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,000. The Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 0.8% of JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,057,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,743,000 after purchasing an additional 199,203 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 959.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,626,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,258 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.2% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,744,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,633 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,044,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,133,000 after acquiring an additional 923,990 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 183.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,021,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,626,000 after acquiring an additional 661,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.25. The stock had a trading volume of 33,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $118.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.03 and its 200 day moving average is $67.79. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

