JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Invests $283,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

Chevron stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.76. 403,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,376,177. The firm has a market cap of $187.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.99 and a 200 day moving average of $103.59. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

