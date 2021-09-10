JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Invests $354,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2021

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,826,000 after buying an additional 1,229,356 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,271,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,503,000 after buying an additional 233,905 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,129,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,677,000 after buying an additional 65,683 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $126,401,000.

Shares of ARKK traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.22. The company had a trading volume of 216,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,854,033. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.88. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $83.90 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.