JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Invests $354,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,826,000 after buying an additional 1,229,356 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,271,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,503,000 after buying an additional 233,905 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,129,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,677,000 after buying an additional 65,683 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $126,401,000.

Shares of ARKK traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.22. The company had a trading volume of 216,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,854,033. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.88. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $83.90 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

