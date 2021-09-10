JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Makes New $569,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.4% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silversage Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.89. 3,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,581. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.45. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.88 and a one year high of $229.96.

