JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Takes $569,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.89. 3,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,581. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $229.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.35 and its 200 day moving average is $220.45.

