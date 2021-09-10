JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Takes $768,000 Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AER. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE AER traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,741. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.47. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.