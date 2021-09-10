JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 139,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF comprises about 0.4% of JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth $605,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AAAU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.85. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,790. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.84. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $19.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.