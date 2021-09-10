JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Takes Position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 44,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $193,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EUFN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,036. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $21.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.93.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

