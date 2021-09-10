Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 201.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,748,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167,650 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Avantor worth $62,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,515,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 444,541.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,410,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,629,000 after buying an additional 4,409,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,786,000 after buying an additional 3,264,774 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,442,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 178.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,387,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,002,000 after buying an additional 2,170,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avantor stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.60. 64,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,971,758. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average is $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 94.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $42.57.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $1,003,870.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,051.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 18,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $652,766.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,652 shares of company stock valued at $15,849,715 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

