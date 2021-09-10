Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $42.34 Million Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 467.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,031 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $42,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after buying an additional 3,142,840 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,322,000 after buying an additional 307,477 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,198,766,000 after buying an additional 1,530,100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,929,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $740,026,000 after buying an additional 552,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,564,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $831,996,000 after buying an additional 170,899 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,983,442 shares of company stock valued at $180,515,254. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.14. 68,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,386. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $130.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.93.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

