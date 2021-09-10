Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $73.12 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,480 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 51,474 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 0.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $73,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,412 shares of company stock valued at $30,478,770 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

Applied Materials stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.07. The stock had a trading volume of 371,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,617,347. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $124.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.17 and a 200 day moving average of $131.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

