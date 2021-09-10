Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 471,042 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 825,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,042 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $55,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 80.8% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 62.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 22.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.86.

Shares of Pentair stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.85. 20,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

