Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 924,422 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,005,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 924,422 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Silver Trust accounts for 0.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.90% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $74,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 34,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.34. 39,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,206,499. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

