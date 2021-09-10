Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,123,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076,975 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.99% of Coeur Mining worth $45,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,473,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,936,000 after purchasing an additional 993,070 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 516.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,153,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 966,332 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $8,672,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 173.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 643,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 14.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,014,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,284,000 after buying an additional 641,830 shares during the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDE shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDE stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

