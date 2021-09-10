Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,414 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Monster Beverage worth $37,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $5,669,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,291,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,388,000 after purchasing an additional 230,777 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 9.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.53.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.36. The stock had a trading volume of 14,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,913. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.18. The firm has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $75.45 and a 52-week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

