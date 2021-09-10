Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $9.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00.

KDMN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Kadmon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.75.

KDMN stock opened at $9.09 on Thursday. Kadmon has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.63.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,961.77% and a negative return on equity of 260.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kadmon will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

