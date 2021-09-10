KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ KALV traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,846. The stock has a market cap of $499.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.33. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $45.00.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KALV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About KalVista Pharmaceuticals
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.
