KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading Down 7%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) traded down 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.41 and last traded at $20.45. 266,919 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,383,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HSBC cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. 86 Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of KE during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of KE during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

