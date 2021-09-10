Keep4r (KP4R) Reaches Market Capitalization of $555,889.44

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Keep4r coin can now be bought for $6.43 or 0.00013945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep4r has a market cap of $555,889.44 and approximately $805.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Keep4r Coin Profile

Keep4r is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,408 coins. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Keep4r Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

