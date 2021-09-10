Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director Purchases $99,255.00 in Stock

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of KMPR stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $64.82. 159,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,045. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $83.98.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

KMPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Kemper by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kemper by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Kemper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Kemper by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Kemper by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

