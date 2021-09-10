KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%.

MPW has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

MPW stock opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.50. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,693,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

