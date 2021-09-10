KeyCorp Boosts Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Price Target to $72.00

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Rexnord’s FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.
Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $62.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Rexnord has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $63.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45.
In other news, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $451,725.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,490.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John S. Stroup sold 10,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $650,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,253,889. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rexnord by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 75,726 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,496,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,001,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Rexnord by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,209,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,561,000 after buying an additional 1,036,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.
About Rexnord
Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.
