KeyCorp Boosts Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Price Target to $72.00

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Rexnord’s FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $62.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Rexnord has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $63.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rexnord will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $451,725.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,490.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John S. Stroup sold 10,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $650,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,253,889. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rexnord by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 75,726 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,496,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,001,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Rexnord by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,209,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,561,000 after buying an additional 1,036,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

