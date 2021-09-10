Keyera (TSE:KEY) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Keyera (TSE:KEY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$33.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.33% from the stock’s previous close.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.72.

Keyera stock opened at C$30.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.77 billion and a PE ratio of 55.51. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$18.04 and a 12 month high of C$35.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In related news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 45,000 shares of Keyera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 669,400 shares in the company, valued at C$20,082,000.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

