Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 40,420 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.76.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.85.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. III Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.