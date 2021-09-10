Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Trading 2.3% Higher

Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO)’s share price traded up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). 10,519,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 22,301,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

About Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO)

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops energy projects in Sub Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mbeya Coal to Power project located in Songwe Regio, Tanzania. It also holds an 85% interest in the Mabesekwa Coal Independent Power Project located in Botswana; and 65% interest in the Benga Power Plant Project located in the Tete province of Mozambique.

