Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Kingspan Group stock opened at $111.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.82. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $117.05.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

