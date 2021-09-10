Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target Lowered to C$58.00 at National Bank Financial

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$58.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s current price.

KL has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a C$50.00 price target (down from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.50 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.67.

KL traded down C$0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$51.54. 506,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,601. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of C$40.07 and a 1-year high of C$72.40.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$814.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$825.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.4799999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$50.24 per share, with a total value of C$2,511,920.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,535,760. Insiders purchased a total of 450,000 shares of company stock worth $22,337,420 over the last ninety days.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

